SVG Update: 12 New COVID Cases, 574 active, 8 hospitalised

Twelve (12) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and two (102) samples collected on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 11.8%. Two (2) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 23rd, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eight (8) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, all of whom are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Thirty-four (34) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and seventy-four cases are currently active and eighty-one (81) persons with COVID-19 have died. Five thousand eight hundred and forty (5840) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and eighty-five (5185) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.