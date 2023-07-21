SVG urged to stay alert as weather system approaches the Windwards

Development odds increasing as Invest 95L plows westward

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor an area of low pressure located near latitude 12° North, longitude 39° West, or about 1450 miles (2330 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands.

This system is moving westward at 12 mph or 19 Km/h. The latest forecast model guidance suggests that some slow development is possible over the next few days and there is a medium chance (60%) of tropical cyclone formation in the next 7 days.

Regardless of development, heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are likely across SVG from the early to the middle part of next week. Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.