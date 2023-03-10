SVG UWI Open Campus Literary Fair Update

The Annual Literary Fair organized the UWI Open Campus and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers Inc. will continue today, Friday March 10th with the Book and Visual Art Exhibition from 10:00 am.

This evening at 7:00 pm, the Open Campus Lecture Hall will come alive with Drumming, Dance, Poetry and live music featuring Open Campus Student Mr. Javid Rouse on keyboard and the Jazz Band, Jazz Tropical Project. Alpha Studios will also perform two short theatrical pieces – ‘Back 2 Skool’ and ‘Couples Therapy.’

On Saturday 11th, the Children’s Village will feature Poetry reading from students of the Dubois Government School and the Calliaqua Anglican Primary School among others. They will also play traditional games and listen to short stories. The Literary Fair will come to an end on Saturday Evening with the screening of three (3) local films by young Vincentians. They are: ‘Grassmen’ by Aiko Roudette, ‘Sugar Lands’ by Akley Olton and ‘Our True Story’ by Alpha Studios. The screening will take place at 6:00 pm at the Open Campus.

The University of the West Indies Open Campus, and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers Inc. extend an invitation to the public these activities.