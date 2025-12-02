The first VAT-free shopping day in St Vincent as promised by the New Democratic Party (NDP) will be on the 19th of December.

The announcement was by Prime Minister Godwin Friday on Tuesday evening.

During a press conference at the Administrative Complex on Monday, Friday acknowledged the delay, citing the ongoing government transition as the primary reason.

The VAT-free shopping days were one of the NDP’s most prominent campaign promises, designed to provide financial relief to Vincentian families during critical periods.