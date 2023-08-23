Vincy Mas: Private Promoters raked in $4 million in ticket sales

PRIVATE PROMOTERS GENERATED 4 MLLION DOLLARS FOR VINCY MAS 2023

Vincy mas 2023 was very successful said Minister of Tourism and Culture Hon. Carlos James.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony of Carnival Development Cooperation (CDC) held on August 21 at the Murray Heights Hotel, Minister James said visitor arrivals were up 81% for Vincy Mas 2023 and this is an indication of the success of the festival.

The Carnival Development Cooperation (CDC) along with private promoters pulled in just about $4 million generated in ticket sales and as a result the country made $640,000 in taxes. The Cultural Minister noted that the CDC will be further strengthened at the board level, to improve on what is being done to have a more vibrant board.

He went on to say that Prime Minister Gonsalves has secured US $10 million for the construction of three (3) cultural hubs to be established at Belle Vue, Petit Bordel (with a recording studio named after Delroy ‘fireman’ Hooper), and one in Troumouca.

A major cultural hub to marry Tourism and Culture will also be built at the existing commercial port, with a shopping complex, restaurants and an area for the performing arts. In addition to these, there will also be a home built for Mas bands.

The Minister called for financial institutions to come on board and support creatives in their bid to promote their work, thus promoting and furthering the development of the cultural product of the country.

Source : API