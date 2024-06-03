Vinlec, the state’s own electricity company, has not provided an explanation for what caused the island-wide blackout on Sunday night.

In an update late Sunday night, Vinlec said,

“Earlier this evening, a service interruption affected customers on the mainland in St. Vincent.” All areas had their power fully restored by 10:45 p.m.”

In its initial Facebook post on Sunday, the company made a statement.

“VINLEC is currently experiencing a service interruption that is affecting customers nationwide. Our teams are working assiduously to have power restored at the soonest possible time. We apologise for this loss of service, and we ask customers for patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue.”

There have been several speculations as to what caused the grid to go down, but none have so far been verified.

Efforts to get information from Vinlec have been futile.