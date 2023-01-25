SVG Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project ‘VEEP’ reaches midway point

St. Vincent’s Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) has reached the midway point, according to officials of the project.

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) is a World Bank/EU-funded project that aims to: provide short-term income support to Vincentians who were negatively impacted by the April 2021 volcanic eruptions; repair and improve critical services; and strengthen the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ capacity to prepare for and respond to national emergencies.

The World Bank’s in-country mission and VEEP teams conducted productive meetings on Wednesday.

The meetings were held with officials from the Ministry of Transport and Works, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), during which important discussions were held regarding on-going and upcoming project activities.

The World Bank’s in-country mission is scheduled to run from January 23–27, 2023.

VEEP is paid for with US$40 million from the World Bank and US$2 million from the EU’s Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility.