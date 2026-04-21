Govt faces problem securing children’s trust fund at London High Commission

The newly elected St Vincent administration is encountering significant resistance during its transition at overseas missions, currently battling a dispute over a charitable trust fund tied to the London High Commission.

The trust fund in question was established and primarily driven by a European benefactor with the specific purpose of assisting children. Under the previous government, the fund was administered by the former High Commissioner and a second unnamed signatory, who served as an adviser to the former government.

Despite the installation of a new High Commissioner and a new administrative structure, the former signatories have not handed over control of the trust fund to the new government. Minister of Foreign Affairs Fitz Bramble openly described this refusal to relinquish control as a “tremendous problem” during a recent parliamentary session.

The Foreign Minister assured the public that the new administration intends to fight for control of the charitable account. “We will investigate what we have to investigate and we will employ whatever legal and administrative and governmental processes to make sure that that is regularized,” the Minister stated, emphasizing the government’s electoral mandate to maintain accountability.

This ongoing standoff in London highlights a broader pattern of inherited difficulties the new administration is facing across its overseas posts. The Foreign Minister characterized the overall transition process as “very disappointing” due to “unfavorable realities” left behind by the previous government.

The aggressive push to reclaim the London trust fund aligns with the new government’s deliberate shift to restructure overseas missions.