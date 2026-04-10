SVG was on the edge of a ‘failed state situation’: PM

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday recently issued a stark warning regarding the economic health of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, revealing that the country has been teetering on the edge of a “failed state situation”.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Friday explained that this dire predicament is the direct result of an inescapable “debt trap” that has plagued the nation for years.

He outlined that in such a debt distress scenario, the government becomes entirely paralysed unable to pay its existing debts, blocked from securing necessary new financing, and ultimately left without the funds to even pay its public servants.

Friday laid the blame squarely on the previous administration, stating they left behind a “dire” financial reality characterized by “essentially unmanageable” debt.

He noted that the former government had essentially fulfilled a promise to make the country “ungovernable,” pointing to both the state of the economy and the ongoing crime situation.

This grim internal assessment is reportedly echoed by international experts. According to the Prime Minister, global financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF have privately indicated that St. Vincent is “on the edge” and dangerously close to severe debt distress.

To prevent the country from fully plunging into this failed state scenario, Friday announced that his administration is undertaking a critical “cleanup mission” to stabilize the nation’s finances.

A major part of this strategy involves upcoming meetings with the World Bank and IMF in Washington, D.C., where the Prime Minister intends to negotiate crucial debt swaps. By exchanging the country’s expensive, high-interest debt for lower-cost loans with longer repayment periods, the government hopes to secure the immediate funds necessary to keep the country running.

Despite the difficult road ahead, Friday expressed confidence that his administration arrived just in time to salvage the economy. He assured the public that they are actively working to stabilize the “ship of state” before the damage becomes entirely unrecoverable.