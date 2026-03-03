SVG water crisis deepens, emergency storage urged

St Vincent Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) has issued official communication to notify the public of escalating water scarcity and critical depletion at primary catchment sources.

The Montreal Water Catchment system serves as a vital artery for the interior regions of St. Vincent, providing essential supply to the Marriaqua district.

As of March 3, 2026, the CWSA has confirmed that water levels at this site have reached critical lows. This depletion is the result of a compounding environmental crisis; following a year where rainfall levels dropped by a staggering 50%, the current dry season has exacerbated the exhaustion of our natural catchments.

The visible impact of these prolonged dry conditions and shifting climate patterns has reached a threshold that directly threatens the daily supply to several interior communities.

Impacted Communities Include:

Richland Park

Evesham

La Croix

Carriere

Surrounding areas within the interior Marriaqua district

While the Montreal source is currently the primary site of concern, the environmental stressors leading to this shortage are part of a broader seasonal trend that requires a unified national response.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently navigating the annual dry season (November to May). During this period, the stability of the national water supply relies heavily on proactive resource management.

The CWSA officially mandates that all consumers “put water storage systems in place now.” By implementing robust household storage, residents directly insulate their families and businesses from the fluctuations in pipe-borne availability caused by environmental depletion, ensuring that essential needs are met even during supply interruptions.

To facilitate informed household planning, the CWSA has established the Seasonal Water Management Alert System. This tool is a vital resource that empowers residents to monitor the real-time status of water supplies in their specific community.