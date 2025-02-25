SVG Welcomes Egypt’s Ambassador His Excellency Dr. Sherif Shehata

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) officially welcomed His Excellency Dr. Sherif Shehata, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt, as he presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, at a formal ceremony held at Government House on Monday, 24th February 2025.

During the ceremony, Dame Susan Dougan extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Shehata, emphasising the strong and evolving diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Arab Republic of Egypt. She reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his remarks, Ambassador Shehata conveyed greetings from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Government of Egypt, expressing Egypt’s interest in fostering closer ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He underscored Egypt’s commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation, particularly in climate change adaptation, capacity building, and economic collaboration between the two nations.

During the official visit, Ambassador Shehata paid a joint courtesy call to Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs.

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves welcomed the opportunity to deepen ties with Egypt, acknowledging the country’s pivotal role in Africa and the wider international community. He expressed confidence that Ambassador Shehata’s tenure would further strengthen diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Hon. Frederick Stephenson echoed this sentiment, highlighting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ readiness for increased collaboration in various sectors.