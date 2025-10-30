Ad image
SVG welcomes first cruise ship call with M.V. Amera arrival

Times Staff
1 Min Read

St Vincent received its first cruise call to Port Kingstown on October 29th with the arrival of the M.V AMERA.

Amera began its journey in beautiful Bequia, where passengers and crew were greeted by the team at the Bequia Tourism Bureau.

On Wednesday, as the Amera docked in Port Kingstown, passengers and crew received another warm welcome from our Permanent Secretary (Ag.), Dr. Tamira Browne, and our Director of Tourism, Faylene King along with the Chief Executive Officer and Marketing Manager of the Modern Port Operating Company.

The M.V AMERA is on current 23 days cruise, one-way from Savona to La Romana, themed as “Transatlantic,Reposition Autumn”. The itinerary began on October 10, 2025 and ends on November 2, 2025.

