On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) officially welcomed His Excellency Andrey A. Pritsepov as the new Ambassador of the Russian Federation.

Ambassador Pritsepov presented his Letters of Credence to Governor-General Dame Susan Dougan, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Russia and SVG.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador highlighted the remarkable resilience of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Russian Federation’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring collaborative opportunities with the Caribbean nation.

Governor-General Dame Susan Dougan reciprocated the sentiment, warmly congratulating Ambassador Pritsepov and expressing the government’s dedication to deepening the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Following the credential presentation, Ambassador Pritsepov met with Foreign Minister Frederick Stephenson to discuss potential avenues for enhanced cooperation.

During their meeting, the Ambassador was given a comprehensive overview of the New Modern Port project, underscoring the potential for future joint developmental initiatives.