SVG will compete in the 30th OECS Swimming Championship in St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines will be among the countries participating in the OECS 30th Swimming Championship in St Lucia.

Saint Lucia Aquatic Federation is all set to host the games from November 11th to 13th at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia. Winning 13 times throughout 29 years, Saint Lucia’s top performers intend to win the 2022 battle in the pool.

This year the championship will feature swimmers reigning from Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, St. Vincent and Saint Lucia.

The Competition will be guided by Fina Rules whilst competing in 6 age groups, 8 and under, 9 – 10, 11 – 12, 13 – 14, 15 – 17 and 18 and over. Age groups for the relay events are 10 & under, 11 – 14 and 15 and over.

The Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation is prepared to ensure the 30th Edition of the OECS Swim Championship will be a memorable one and invites supporters to come cheer team members during the 3 days competition.