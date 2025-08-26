SVG wins second game in ECCB netball tournament

Vincy Jewels wins second game in regional netball tournament

The ECCB International Netball Series defending champions St. Vincent and the Grenadines were pushed all the way by the Cayman Islands as the 2025 tournament entered its third day of action, notwithstanding the total loss of the second day which was Sunday August 24, 2025.

The Islanders pushed the Vincy Jewels throughout, the first quarter ending level at 11- 11, and the second quarter ended with the Cayman Islands leading 25 – 22, and at one point during the third quarter, enjoyed a 7-goal lead over the defending champions.

However the Vincy Jewels refused to lay down and die, storming back to lead 37 – 35 at the end of the third quarter, and going on to win 55 – 43. Vincy Jewels goal-shoot scored 44 from 59 attempts, while goal-attack Kristiana Christopher netted 11 from 17 attempts.

For the Cayman Islands, Kay Copeland scored 28 from 39 attempts, Meleshia Josephs 9 from 15 attempts, Sashana Richards 4 from 4, and Rose Wilson 2 from 2.

Vincy Jewels goal-attack Kristiana Christopher in summing up the game had this to say: “It was very tough, I should say. We started off a little bit slack, but coach talked to us and told us … you know, we got this and just make each shot count and defend every ball we get.”

She said that they did expect that level of fight from the Cayman Islands, “because last year they gave us a challenge and we were expecting this this year, so we made sure we came prepared.”

Pressure is on the players because as Christopher pointed out, “Everyone is coming at us so we got to give our best every time because people are looking at us.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines next game is on Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m., against Montserrat, a game previously scheduled for Sunday but was postponed due to rain. The Vincentians will then play Dominica on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m.

In other matches played on Monday evening, Saint Lucia defeated Dominica 53 – 47, Anguilla defeated Guyana 42 – 21, Antigua and Barbuda defeated Montserrat 53 – 14, and Barbados defeated Grenada 68 – 60.