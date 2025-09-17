NOU visits schools across SVG to recognise World Ozone Day

The National Ozone Unit (NOU) will visit six schools across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines between September 10-23, to educate students about the critical role of the ozone layer in protecting human health, the science behind ozone depletion and recovery, and practical measures families can take to safeguard against harmful ultraviolet radiation. The school visits form part of initiatives to recognise World Ozone Day 2025.

This year’s World Ozone Day theme “From Science to Global Action – 40 years of the Vienna Convention” reminds us that the Montreal Protocol, the landmark treaty to protect the ozone layer, was built on scientific evidence showing how human-made chemicals were depleting ozone in the stratospheric layer of the atmosphere. Guided by this knowledge, countries came together to take decisive action, phasing out ozone-depleting substances. This effort not only safeguarded the ozone layer but also significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions, setting a model for international cooperation on both ozone protection and climate change.

The National Ozone Unit brings proven credibility to these educational sessions, drawing from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ exceptional Montreal Protocol implementation record spanning nearly three decades. Since joining the Protocol in 1996, the nation has consistently exceeded international targets and deadlines.

Key achievements include eliminating all chlorofluorocarbons by 2007 – two years ahead of schedule – and becoming the first English-speaking Caribbean nation approved for accelerated hydrochlorofluorocarbon phase-out in 2011. Between 2020 and 2024, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) achieved complete elimination of harmful cooling chemicals while developing four comprehensive national standards covering energy efficiency and safe refrigerant handling.

In 2013, with funding through the NOU and in collaboration with the SVG Community College’s Division of Technical and Vocational Education, a first-of-its-kind refrigeration and air conditioning training laboratory with an audio-visual classroom was established and fully equipped. This Caribbean model has contributed annually to at least 25 new technicians entering the sector and has provided training to over 100 certified technicians in alternative technologies and industry best practices. In 2022, SVG ratified the Kigali Amendment, the nexus for joint Ozone and Climate Action, introducing climate mitigation actions through the phase-down of high Global Warming refrigerant with emphasis on energy efficiency cooling equipment.

In this year’s outreach, the educational sessions will reach students at Fair Hall Government School (September 10), Calliaqua Anglican School (September 15), Sugar Mill Academy (September 19), Belmont Government School (September 12), Belair Government School (September 17), and Gomea Methodist School (September 23).

The school visits occur as the National Ozone Unit continues implementing several strategic initiatives. These include developing comprehensive refrigerant waste management systems and strengthening regulatory frameworks with mandatory professional certification for technicians. These ongoing efforts ensure that SVG maintains its track record of exceeding international environmental commitments while building technical capacity that serves the broader Caribbean region and global community.

The educational outreach represents the NOU’s commitment to connecting environmental achievement with youth development. By teaching students about both ozone science and their nation’s environmental leadership, the sessions aim to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards who understand how scientific knowledge guides effective action.

The National Ozone Unit thanks the school administrators, teachers, and students who will participate in these educational sessions. Together, we are building environmental awareness that will benefit Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for generations to come.

World Ozone Day, observed annually on September 16, commemorates the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. The Protocol represents one of the most successful international environmental agreements, achieving universal ratification by 198 countries.