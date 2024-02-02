The World Paediatric Project (WPP) mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) assisted parents with children who were experiencing various speech delays. Since their arrival on Sunday, January 28th, the team saw approximately one hundred and thirty families.

The team of experts along with local personnel conducted clinic at the Helping Hands centre at New Montrose. The three-day mission ended on January 30th 2024.

American Speech and Language pathologist, Sarah Cunningham from the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association said they have saw quite a number of children over the three days.

Speaking with the API, Cunningham said they encourage parents to integrate playing with toys in their child’s frequent activities. The priority is to ensure that both parent and child are comfortable and the child is engaged in the activity that would help to prompt progress in the child’s development.

Local Psychologist and Speech and Language therapist Kimberley Cambridge said she was delighted to work with other speech and language therapists from other countries, as this assists in providing additional expertise and insight in handling cases.

According to the World Paediatric Project, its’ program model is built upon long-term engagement and continuity of multi-specialty care through direct patient care and local capacity-building programs.

The Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association speech and language therapists departed SVG to travel to Dominica to continue their mission.

Source : API