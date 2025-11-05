SVG youth represents at UNESCO forum in Uzbekistan

SVG Represented at UNESCO 14th Youth Forum in Uzbekistan

Miss Nafesha Richardson represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 14th session of UNESCO’s Youth Forum held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from October 27-28, 2025.

This Forum welcomed approximately 150 delegates from over 140 nations and focused on the theme “Climate Action and its Social Impact, Particularly on Young People.”

The Youth Forum was held on the margins of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference and created a vital platform for the youth to voice their perspectives, share practical ideas and collaborate on solutions to the issues surrounding climate change.

Miss Richardson engaged in constructive dialogues resulting in an outcome document with recommendations on climate actions, which encapsulates the collective vision and demands of the Youth leaders for urgent actions adapted to Caribbean realities.

The document was presented to the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference as a united voice of Youth.

The participation of Miss Nafesha Richardson in this international gathering, highlights St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to addressing the debilitating issues of climate change while empowering its youth to contribute in a meaningful way in global fora.