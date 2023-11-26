SVGADDA holds two-day training for caregivers, community members

SVG Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Inc. Wraps Up Successful Events, Impacting Over 100 Caregivers and Community Members

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association (SVGADDA) proudly concluded two highly successful events on Thursday, leaving a lasting impact on over 100 caregivers and community members.

In the caregiver program held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, both paid and unpaid/family caregivers underwent valuable training covering essential topics, including the definition of dementia, identification of warning signs, pharmacological management, and legal aspects related to dementia. Special emphasis was placed on non-pharmacological management strategies, offering caregivers a holistic approach to support individuals affected by dementia. Participants received certificates for their participation in this training.

The second event, a Community Awareness Day on Thursday, November 23, 2023, aimed to enlighten the public about dementia, with the goal of reducing the stigma surrounding the condition and promoting proactive measures to reduce risk factors. Attendees responded positively to both sessions, expressing gratitude for the wealth of information provided. Presenters for the events were Dr. Glenna Brewster Glasgow, Dr. Marrie Davis-Blake, Dr. Desree K. Providence, Mrs. Meisha Cruickshank, and Mr. Maxron Holder. The SVG Retired Nurses Association conducted screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar during the Community Awareness Day. Additionally, nursing students administered cognitive screenings to attendees, providing valuable insights into their cognitive health.

The success of these events was made possible through the generous support of sponsors: SVG Diaspora Committee of New York Inc., St. Martin’s Past Students Association North America Inc., Hiltop Farms, Mind At Rest Research Lab, Emory University, Pastor & Mrs. Martin & Veolan Cupid, SVG Scout Association, MASA Assist St. Vincent, Alzheimer’s Association – Georgia Chapter, Dave’s Beauty Supplies, Mr. Leon Telesford, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University, Kelisha Ryan with Queen’s Catering, SVG School of Continuing Education, and TusT Water. Their commitment to the well-being of our community played a pivotal role in making these events impactful and meaningful.

As SVGADDA reflects on the success of these events, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to raise awareness about dementia, support caregivers, and foster a dementia-friendly community. The positive responses from attendees serve as motivation to expand and enhance future initiatives.

For more information about the SVG Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association and to get involved, please contact us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook [St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association, @SVGADDA1].

Media Contact: Dr. Karen Providence, Public Relations Officer (PRO), [email protected]