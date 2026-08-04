SVGBF holds Youth basketball camps throughout August

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) is pleased to announce a series of free Youth Basketball Camps throughout the month of August, reaffirming its commitment to developing the country’s next generation of basketball players both on and off the court.

The camps will begin on August 5 and 6 with a special programme dedicated to girls aged seven and over at the New Montrose Hard Court from 9:30AM to 12:00PM. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from FIBA Certified Coach Vasha Adams alongside former Vincentian WNBA player Sancho Lyttle, whose experience at the highest levels of the sport will inspire and motivate the young athletes.

The Federation will then host two week-long camps for both girls and boys aged seven and over from August 10 to August 14, also at the New Montrose Hard Court and continuing the following week, August 17 to August 21, at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown, ensuring that children from communities across the country have the opportunity to participate. These daily sessions will also run from 9:30AM to 12:00PM. T-shirts and light refreshments will be provided.

The youth clinics form an important part of the Federation’s long-term player development strategy. In addition to teaching basketball fundamentals such as dribbling, passing, shooting, defensive techniques, and game awareness, the programme places a strong emphasis on discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, safeguarding and building self-esteem. Through basketball, the Federation seeks to equip young people with the life skills and confidence needed to succeed both on the court and within their communities.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their children by completing an application form available on the Federation’s social media platforms. Forms can be accessed via Instagram at @svg_basketball and Facebook at @SVGBasketball. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the SVGBF at +1 (784) 498-2919.

The SVG Basketball Federation looks forward to welcoming young players from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines as it continues to build a strong foundation for the future of the sport.