SVGBF hosts two youth basketball summer camps

Third Camp Set for August 4th at Petit Bordel

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) proudly wrapped up its first two youth summer basketball camps of the 2025 season. These sessions – which ran from Monday, July 21st to Friday, July 25th – were held at the New Montrose Hard Court and the Langley Park Hard Court. The final day brought together campers from both locations to participate in mini games and activities.

Thanks to generous support from the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the SVGBF was able to deliver a fun, educational and energetic week of basketball fundamental to aspiring youth athletes from across the country. Boys and girls came together to learn skills such as dribbling, shooting, passing and more. The camps were guided by guest coaches (many of whom represented the country through basketball in various capacities) and speakers from successful businesses.

With the Windward Island School Games (WISG) currently underway, the SVGBF is particularly encouraged to bring about a new generation of enthusiastic and talented players, building their confidence and a love for the sport of basketball.

The third and final summer camp of the year will take place at Petit Bordel. Limited spaces remain. Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this free training opportunity.

Camp Details:

Location: Petit Bordel Hard Court

Dates: August 4-8, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Registration & Contact Information:

Phone or WhatsApp: +1 (784) 531-9900 / +1 (784) 530-1585

Email: [email protected]