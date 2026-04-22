SVGBF VP embarks on year-long coaching development journey

SVGBF Executive Member, Coach Ramon Johnson Accepted into International Coaching Certificate Program

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation is proud to announce that one of its national coaches and Executive members – 2nd Vice President Ramon Johnson, has been accepted into the 2026 International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) at the University of Delaware.

The mission of the program is to provide national-level coaches and individuals responsible for developing sport structures in their respective countries with a practical, high-impact curriculum. It is oriented toward building proficiency in key areas such as sport sciences, talent identification, athlete development, coaching education, coaching management, grassroots sport development and the ethical dimensions of coaching across all levels of competition and multiple sports disciplines.

A central focus of ICECP is equipping participants not only with the ability to identify and develop athletes, but also with the skills required to train and mentor aspiring coaches within their home countries. Through a blend of theoretical instruction and practical application, the program aims to support the continued growth of sport while promoting Olympic ideals globally.

This year-long program officially commenced virtually in April 2026 where Johnson is completing course modules and examinations. In September 2026, Johnson will travel to the United States to undertake the program’s apprenticeship and residency requirements. The program will conclude in April 2027 in Switzerland. Over the course of the year, through a combination of virtual and in-person sessions, Johnson will complete a total of 360 hours of coursework and practical training.

Johnson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from the Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Science in Cuba. In 2019, Johnson further expanded his credentials by earning his Level One FIBA Referees’ Instructor certification. Johnson is also a recognized National Basketball Coach.

This opportunity was made possible through the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee (SVGNOC) who facilitated the process. Special thanks to the Olympic Solidarity (OS) for providing the necessary funding.

The Federation extends its congratulations to Johnson on this significant achievement and looks forward to the valuable knowledge and expertise he will bring back to further advance basketball development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.