SVGCC brews success with launch of ‘Tea-Tiime’ line

The SVGCC has launched its line of locally processed teas called “Tea-Tiime”. The launch took place on March 10th 2026 at the SVGCC Food Science Laboratory at the

Technical division at Arnos Vale. The launch is part of the Community College’s drive to boost local production while promoting the skill and capabilities of young people in St.

Vincent and the Grenadines. Over the next 4 weeks, a series of pop-up shop events will be conducted across all divisions of the community college.

The herbal teas are available for order via our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and tiktok, @teatiime784. The tea flavors are as follows: Love in a mug, Lava love chai, Midnight spice, Bay rebel, Whispering bay, and Guinea Fire Whisper.