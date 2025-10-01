8 SVGCC students receive ECGC scholarships

ECGC Foundation Awards Bursaries to SVGCC Students

Eight students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE), are the latest recipients of bursaries from the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Foundation Inc.

The financial contribution, totaling $12,000.00, will support the students in meeting expenses related to their studies at the SVGCC.

At a special ceremony held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, ECGC’s Human Resource Manager, Mrs. Phyllis James, presented the bursaries and encouraged the awardees to make the most of this investment in their future. Deputy Director of the SVGCC, Mrs. Veronica John-Luke, also addressed the students, urging them to capitalise on every opportunity, while extending heartfelt thanks to ECGC for its generosity.

The SVGCC expresses sincere appreciation to the ECGC Foundation for its ongoing support and looks forward to strengthening this valued partnership in the future.