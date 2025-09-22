SVGCC-CGCE to host ceremony for CAPPS participants

CGCE to Host Certificate Recognition Ceremony for Short Course and CAPPS Participants

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College: Centre for General and Continuing Education (SVGCC: CGCE) is pleased to announce that a Certificate Recognition Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 24th September 2025, at the Villa campus from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This event will celebrate the achievements of participants who have successfully completed the CGCE’s short courses and College Access Programme: Pathways to Success (CAPPS) training programmes.

The ceremony will recognize the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the participants, marking a significant milestone in their educational journeys. This occasion serves as an important step in promoting lifelong learning and professional development within the community.

The ceremony will feature a presentation of certificates to the graduates, along with brief remarks from distinguished guests. The CGCE extends a warm invitation to all stakeholders, partners, and members of the public to join in recognizing the accomplishments of these dedicated learners.

About CGCE:

In an increasingly dynamic and competitive world, the importance of lifelong learning and professional adaptability cannot be underestimated. The Centre for General and Continuing Education (CGCE) remains committed to providing high-quality programmes designed to enrich individuals both personally and professionally. By offering a range of short courses and specialized training, the CGCE serves as a vital resource for the pursuit of continuing education and professional development, reinforcing the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College’s (SVGCC) strategic focus on expanding institutional access through diverse pathways.