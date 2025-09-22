SVGCC-CGCE to host ceremony for CAPPS participants

CGCE to Host Certificate Recognition Ceremony for Short Course and CAPPS Participants
The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College: Centre for General and Continuing Education (SVGCC: CGCE) is pleased to announce that a Certificate Recognition Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 24th September 2025, at the Villa campus from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
This event will celebrate the achievements of participants who have successfully completed the CGCE’s short courses and College Access Programme: Pathways to Success (CAPPS) training programmes.
The ceremony will recognize the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the participants, marking a significant milestone in their educational journeys. This occasion serves as an important step in promoting lifelong learning and professional development within the community.
The ceremony will feature a presentation of certificates to the graduates, along with brief remarks from distinguished guests. The CGCE extends a warm invitation to all stakeholders, partners, and members of the public to join in recognizing the accomplishments of these dedicated learners.
About CGCE:
In an increasingly dynamic and competitive world, the importance of lifelong learning and professional adaptability cannot be underestimated. The Centre for General and Continuing Education (CGCE) remains committed to providing high-quality programmes designed to enrich individuals both personally and professionally. By offering a range of short courses and specialized training, the CGCE serves as a vital resource for the pursuit of continuing education and professional development, reinforcing the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College’s (SVGCC) strategic focus on expanding institutional access through diverse pathways.
For more information about the event or to inquire about attendance, please contact the office at [email protected] or 784-457-4503.