SVGCC/COL to launch ‘building the online capacity of SVGCC’ project

As part of the College’s mandate to expand and improve its online learning capabilities, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), will be launching the “Building the Online Capacity of SVGCC” project on 6 February 2023.

The project will involve two (2) focus areas.

Focus Area 1: Pedagogy and Course Design and Development

The objectives of this focus area will be to strengthen the capacity among faculty to design and develop quality courses for online and blended delivery and to facilitate, assess and support online learners.

Focus Area 2: Development of eLearning Policies and Procedures

This focus area will aim to develop clear, consistent and current eLearning policies and procedures to guide and support the development, implementation and management of online and blended courses.

This project will be an ongoing project and will begin with thirty (30) Lecturers in the Associate and Applied Associate degrees at the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies and at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education participating in three (3) training and development courses facilitated by COL.