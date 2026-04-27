SVGCC culinary students showcase talent in heritage exhibition

Final-Year Students Impress with a Fusion of Flavour, Culture and Creativity

On Friday, 24 April 2026, Year Two Culinary and Tourism Studies students from the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) successfully hosted a vibrant heritage exhibition and cook-off competition at the Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute (HMTI) in Diamond.

The cook-off component of the event was held under the theme “Cooks Today, Chefs Tomorrow”, while the exhibition centred on “Acknowledging Our Past, Shaping Our Future”.

The dual event commenced with an official opening ceremony, which included captivating presentations from Tourism Studies students and representatives of the Ministry of Culture. Attendees were then invited to enjoy a delightful assortment of local food, snacks, and juices. Bar Operations students added flair to this aspect of the experience by serving a variety of expertly prepared cocktails and other mixed drinks.

Complementing the culinary offerings, the exhibition featured a cultural booth, herbal teas prepared by students, demonstrations of classic games enjoyed by Vincentians, and an informative, interactive showcase of indigenous materials. The experience was further enlivened by fire breathers and student recreations of traditional Carnival characters, including “Monkey Band” masqueraders.

Running concurrently, the cook-off saw three teams of students competing in three demanding rounds to create an appetiser, entrée, and dessert, each incorporating mystery ingredients. A panel of industry experts served as judges, offering valuable feedback to support the students’ continued growth and development as future culinary professionals. Despite the pressure, the teams delivered impressive, high-quality dishes and were commended for their creativity, innovation, and strong execution.

The event was well-received by attendees, who expressed high praise for the overall experience. As the students near graduation, the event served as a fitting testament to the growth, resilience, and talent cultivated throughout their studies. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) also recognises the commitment of its lecturers, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping the students’ development, and expresses sincere appreciation to its industry partners and sponsors for their continued support.