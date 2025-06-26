Minister James Commends SVGCC Graduates and Reaffirms Government’s Vision for Education

The Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James said Government is realizing its vision for one University graduate per household.

Minister James was addressing the graduating class of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) on Tuesday.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Government, Minister James recognized the strength and determination of the graduates, noting that they overcame significant challenges during their academic journey including the eruption of La Soufriere, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent impact of Hurricane Beryl.

He described the class as a symbol of national resilience and pride, noting that their success reflects the country’s continued investment in education. The Minister highlighted the Government’s long-term goal to ensure at least one college graduate in every household, emphasizing the role of education in national transformation.

“You are not just graduating, you are stepping into leadership,” James said.

He encouraged graduates to make full use of national scholarships and grants and called on families and communities to continue supporting the development of the country’s youth.

The event marked a significant milestone for hundreds of students and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the nation through education.