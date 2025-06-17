SVGCC Graduation: Over 900 Students to Celebrate

SVGCC 2025 Graduation CEREMONY

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will hold its Annual Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Victoria Park.

This year, over 900 students are eligible to graduate, having completed various programmes at the College. The distribution of eligible graduands is as follows:

Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies: 426

Division of Nursing Education: 94

Division of Teacher Education: 37

Division of Technical and Vocational Education: 324

Centre for General and Continuing Education: 22

The theme of the graduation ceremony is “Empowered by Knowledge: Driven by Purpose”, which underscores the College’s commitment to equipping students with the tools to lead with clarity, purpose, and impact.

The SVGCC is honoured to welcome Professor Justin Robinson as this year’s featured speaker. A proud Vincentian and distinguished academic, Professor Robinson currently serves as Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda, and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning at The UWI.