SVGCC is H.E.R.E. – New era in community education

SVGCC in the community: connecting people to opportunity

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), through its Centre for General and Continuing Education (CGCE), is launching a new community-based initiative aimed at expanding access to education and personal development opportunities.

The initiative titled “SVGCC is H.E.R.E. – Help, Educate, Reach, Empower,” will offer free six-week courses in various communities, bringing learning closer to home for participants. These courses are carefully designed to be both relevant and practical, with a mix of skills based and theory based options.

This outreach effort is rooted in the College’s institutional pillars of access and community engagement, and reflects a deep commitment to educational equity and national development. It acknowledges the barriers to continuing education that many adult learners, particularly those in rural, low-income, and underserved communities, continue to face. By bringing learning opportunities directly into communities, the SVGCC seeks not only to empower individuals but also to contribute to a more inclusive and resilient society.

The free community short courses are scheduled to begin on June 23rd, 2025, and will run concurrently with regular paid short courses, which are offered in three cycles each year. This dual approach allows the SVGCC to expand access while supporting the long-term sustainability of its continuing education initiatives.