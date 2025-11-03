MCF invests over $72K in future educators at SVGCC

Mustique Charitable Foundation (MCF) Awards Bursaries to Teacher Education Students

Students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), Division of Teacher Education (DTE), continue to benefit from the generosity of the Mustique Charitable Foundation (MCF).

During a brief ceremony on Thursday, 30 October 2025, bursaries valued at US $72,626 were presented to student-teachers enrolled in the College’s full-time Primary and Secondary Education programmes. The bursaries are intended to assist recipients with expenses related to transportation, meals, programme fees, and teaching practice.

At the ceremony, Dean of the DTE, Dr. Marise Butler, expressed gratitude to the MCF for its steadfast support of the Division and its students. She also encouraged recipients to be thoughtful and intentional in their use of the funds, reminding them that the bursary represents an investment in their personal and professional growth.

Deputy Director of the SVGCC, Mrs. Veronica John-Luke, congratulated the awardees on reaching this stage of their academic journey and urged them to give their best effort as they prepare for their upcoming teaching practicum.

The SVGCC thanks the Mustique Charitable Foundation for its ongoing partnership and contributions toward the development of future educators.