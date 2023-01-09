SVGCC releases deadlines for several sporting events

The registration deadline for the 2023 Singles Table Tennis Championship, Invitational Basketball Championship, Invitational Volleyball Championship, and Track and Field Heats has been released by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Registration for the Singles Table Tennis Championship will end on January 20. The Championship will be held at the Students Union Building on the College’s Villa campus from January 30 to February 3.

The invitational basketball tournament, which will take place at the Hard Court of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College from February 7–24, has a registration deadline of February 3rd.

Teams must register for the Colleges’ Invitational Volleyball Competition by February 17th, and for the Track and Field Heats by March 17th.