50 Students Acquire Caribbean Coaching Certification Level One

In a presentation held last Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, the 2023 cohort of students in the SVGCC’s Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Sports Science programme received certificates in Caribbean Coaching Certification Level One from Mr. Keith Joseph and Mr. Chester Morgan.

Mr. Joseph is the President of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

Mr. Morgan is the lecturer in the track and field component of the AAS Sports Science programme and Director of Coaching and Camp of the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC).

The AAS Sports Science programmeme, which is just under three years old, was written by the SVGCC’s Sports Coordinator, Mr. Roxell John, who is now also the programmeme’s coordinator.