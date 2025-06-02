SVGCC student unveils stirring tribute to African heritage

In recognition of African Liberation Day, the Ministry of Tourism is proud to feature the stirring poem “We Still Stand”, written by Seante’ Marshall; a promising young student historian of the SVG Community College and a proud Ranger Guide of the No. 23 Ranger Guides Company.

This evocative piece reflects the enduring strength, resilience, and cultural pride of Afro-Caribbean people, tracing a powerful journey from the Middle Passage through resistance, rebellion, and ultimately, the shaping of modern Caribbean identity. The poem stands as a proud artistic expression of our shared past and a beacon for future generations.

Through verses that honour icons like Joseph Chatoyer, Nanny of the Maroons, Marcus Garvey, Bussa, Cuffy, and Toussaint Louverture, “We Still Stand” connects historic moments of African resistance across the Caribbean with the indomitable spirit that continues to define our people today.

The Ministry commends Seante’ Marshall as a young poet for using her voice to echo the legacy of African heritage, and celebrates the continued role of our educational and youth institutions like the SVG Community College and the Girl Guides Association in fostering pride in our ancestral roots.

As we observed African Liberation Day, may this poem remind us all that despite centuries of struggle, we still stand – proud, united, and free.