SVGCC students make mark at 25th annual model UN

Vincentian Prospective Rotaractors Represent France at 25th Annual Model UN in Trinidad

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent congratulates Nyah James and Mya Cumberbatch, who represented France at the 25th Annual Model United Nations (MUN) hosted by the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago last weekend.

Under the theme “Peace and Human Rights,” the students presented France’s position, engaged in diplomatic debate with other countries, and contributed to the final resolution adopted by the Model UN General Assembly.

Both young ladies are first-year CAPE students at the SVGCC: Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, and are prospective members of the Rotaract Club of SVGCC – a youth club sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent. Their performance reflected the confidence, diplomacy, and global awareness that the Model UN experience seeks to foster.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent extends appreciation to the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain for 25 years of hosting this impactful initiative, and to the parents and mentors who supported the students’ preparation.