SVGCC students receives bursaries from ECGC

ECGC Continues to Support SVGCC Students through Bursaries

On Friday, 17 April 2026, the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) presented seven (7) first-year students from the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) with bursaries valued at EC$1,000.00 each to assist with expenses related to their studies.

Speaking at the presentation, Mrs. Taneille Davis-Murphy, Vice Dean of the DTVE, said that ECGC’s support goes beyond bursaries, noting that past recipients have also benefitted from internships and employment opportunities with the company.

Dr. LaFerne Browne, Dean of the DTVE, indicated that many students face the risk of falling behind due to a lack of financial wherewithal, emphasising the significance of ECGC’s contribution to student retention and success. She thanked ECGC for the ongoing support and affirmed the Division’s commitment to supporting the recipients as they complete their educational journeys.

The long-standing and multifaceted relationship between the College and ECGC reflects a shared vision for the future of the nation. Mrs. Abigail Haynes-James, Chief of Staff in the Office of the CEO, explained that ECGC believes strongly in investing in people, especially the youth, and noted that the ECGC Foundation, established in 2017, was created to enhance opportunities for education, healthcare, and welfare for those in need.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of her peers, Ms. Ofiesha Samuel expressed appreciation to ECGC and acknowledged the positive impact of the bursaries in easing financial challenges and supporting academic focus.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) expresses its sincere gratitude to ECGC for its continued investment in student development.