SVGCC to Host Inaugural Education Conference

Division of Teacher Education Inaugural Educational Conference and Call for Papers

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), through its Division of Teacher Education (DTE), will host its Inaugural Educational Conference on Friday, 20 November 2026, at the College’s Villa Campus, as the Division celebrates 62 years of teacher education.

The conference will be held under the theme “Acknowledging Our Voices: Practical Solutions Based on Classroom Research.”

Educators, teacher-researchers and other education professionals are invited to submit abstracts showcasing research, professional experiences, innovative practices or practical solutions that can contribute to improving education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Presentations should align with one of the following subthemes:

Early Childhood Education: Ensuring Well-Rounded Students Through Effective Strategies in the Early Childhood Classroom Language and Literacy: Transforming the Language and Literacy Classroom TVET Education: The Changing Face of TVET Education Mathematics, Science and Technology: Real-World Approaches in Mathematics, Science, and Technology

Abstracts must be submitted to [email protected] by 31 October 2026.

Educators and other education professionals are encouraged to share their work and contribute to discussions on practical, research-informed approaches to teaching and learning.