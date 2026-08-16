SVGCC to host information session ahead of 2026 admissions

SVGCC Announces 2026 Admissions Activities for DASGS, DTVE and CGCE

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) is inviting prospective students, parents and guardians to participate in a Live Information Session and Academic Advising ahead of the opening of its 2026 admissions period for programmes offered by the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS), the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) and the Centre for General and Continuing Education (CGCE).

The Live Information Session takes place on Monday, 17 August 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and will provide information on programme offerings, the application and registration processes, and other important details for prospective students. This event will be accessible via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook.

On Wednesday, 19 August 2026, Academic Advising will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE), Arnos Vale Campus. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with lecturers and receive one-on-one guidance to assist with programme selection.

The online application portal for DASGS and DTVE programmes will open on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, at 4:00 p.m. and close on Monday, 24 August 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CGCE will accept applications online for its College Access Programme: Pathways to Success (CAPPS) from Sunday, 30 August to Sunday, 6 September 2026.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the SVGCC website and follow the College’s official social media pages for the latest information on programmes and other admissions updates.