SVGCC will hold a open meeting on 2023 Teachers Division intake

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) invites prospective students interested in studying at its Division of Teacher Education (DTE) to a Zoom information session on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00PM.

The event will expose potential students to the 2023 programs in that division and provide an outline of the application process and deadlines.

Use Zoom Meeting ID 842 8835 2119 and password ae7R39 to join the session. The SVGCC will shortly launch its application portal for the Division of Teacher Education’s 2023 admissions.

Candidates can pursue an Associate of Arts in Education with a concentration in Early Childhood Education or Technical and Vocational Education – Industrial Arts.

Contact the SVGCC’s DTE at 457-4503 ext. 371 or dteoffice(&,svgcccevc for further information.