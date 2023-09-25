SVGCF awards grants of over $157,000 to key projects

SVGCF Disburses Over $157,000 in Grants to Key Projects

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) has taken a significant step towards preserving the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage by disbursing over $157,000 to its grant recipients. These funds will support vital projects aimed at conservation and community development across the islands.

In total, the SVGCF has signed contracts amounting to an impressive $394,716.14, making it clear that the organization is deeply committed to its mission of environmental and cultural preservation.

Four noteworthy entities have been the most recent recipients of SVGCF funding, each with their unique projects:

Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization Inc.has received $16,007.82 as the first tranche of funds for their “Degro Educational Hiking Trail” project, which aims to enhance cultural and environmental awareness through hiking experiences.

Eco Home Garden Inc.has been granted $15,953.20 for their “Women Home Garden and Food Security Pilot Project.” This initiative seeks to empower local women and improve food security through sustainable gardening practices.

Voice of the Disabled Inc.is receiving $15,963.20 to support their “Enterprise development for persons with disabilities in VOD” project. This endeavor is dedicated to fostering economic opportunities for individuals with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and independence.

National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authorityhas been allocated an impressive $109,962.24 towards their “Restoration and stabilization of the leeward and windward access trail of the La Soufriere Volcano.” This ambitious project plays a crucial role in preserving one of the nation’s most iconic landmarks.

The SVGCF remains dedicated to its mission of promoting sustainable practices, conserving natural resources, and enhancing the quality of life for all Vincentians. As part of its ongoing efforts, the organization is actively engaging with key stakeholders for more conservation and community development agreements in the near future.

The SVGCF extends its warmest congratulations to the recent grant recipients, recognizing their dedication to making a positive impact on the environment, culture, and communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These partnerships and projects serve as a testament to the collective commitment towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for the nation.

Stay tuned for further updates as the SVGCF continues its essential work in the region, driving positive change and preserving the unique beauty and culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

For more information about the SVG Conservation Fund and its initiatives, please visit https://svgcf.org/