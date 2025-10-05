SVGCMEMS equips turtle guardians with essential monitoring gear

SVGCMEMS PROJECT SUPPORTS SEA TURTLE MONITORING PROGRAMME

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Strengthening Project (SVGCMEMS) on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, handed over supplies valued at EC$3,218 to the Fisheries Division within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

The Project Coordinator of SVGCMEMS, Mrs Abena White, presented the supplies, which include headlamps, buckets, water boots, raincoats, and a thumb drive to the Fisheries Division representative; Ms Delight 011ivierre.

Also present at the handover were representatives of the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU): Mrs. Janeel Miller-Findlay, Mrs. Tyshana Thomas-Mc Nicholls, Mrs. Samantha Dasilva, and Mr. Kurt Dougan and three sea turtle monitors, namely: Mr. Jef Lavia, Mrs. Gailene Lavia and Ms. Maria Baptiste.

The supplies will support sea turtle monitoring activities, particularly at Colonaire and Sandy Bay, two of the country’s key sea turtle nesting sites.

As part of its wider support for sea turtle conservation, in March of this year, the SVGCMEMS Project trained over 20 community volunteers in basic monitoring techniques and provided transportation to facilitate four late-night beach patrols during this year’s nesting season.

These activities were carried out in collaboration with the Fisheries Division and local sea turtle monitors in Colonaire, Big Sand, and Sandy Bay.

The SVGCMEMS Project is a Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines initiative funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the amount of US$3.65 million, and implemented by the World Bank over a five-year period (April 2022 — 2027).

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Project is managed by the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) under the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture. The Project’s main objective is to strengthen the management of coastal and marine ecosystems in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, contributing to the long-term protection and resilience of the nation’s marine and coastal resources.