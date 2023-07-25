SVGFF announces squad for Concacaf U15 Championships in DR

The SVGFF is excited to announce the participation of the national U15 Boys’ team in the upcoming Concacaf U15 Championships, where they will compete in Group J against the US Virgin Islands (USVI), and French Guiana. The matches will be the Dominican Republic
The schedule has been confirmed, with our team set to play against USVI on August 8th and French Guiana on August 9th, both matches kicking off at 4 PM.
The young athletes have been honing their skills and refining their strategies through dedicated training sessions, ensuring they are prepared to showcase their talent and exhibit exceptional teamwork throughout the tournament. This Batch of U15 Players comprises of the core players who came second place in the 2022 CFU U14 Boys Challenge Series.
The provisional squad goes as follows:
|Barack
|Barbour
|Fwd
|Park Side Rollers
|Juari
|Chance
|Def
|Jebelles
|Zibeon
|Cunningham
|Mid
|System 3
|Delanzo
|Dickson
|Mid
|Hill View
|Romel
|Dickson
|Mid
|Blossom/ Toni
|Ozario
|Doyle
|Mid
|Largo Height
|Qumani
|Forbes
|Def
|SV United
|Dinesh
|Grant
|GK
|Blossom/ Toni
|Cody
|Lavia
|Fwd
|Owia United
|Tyler
|Lewis
|Fwd
|Blossom/ Toni
|Alexis
|Malcolm
|Def
|Bequia United
|Jordan
|McKenzie
|Fwd
|Jebelles
|Ceyon
|Nash
|Def
|Jebelles
|Joenaldo
|Payne
|Def
|Avenues United
|Amar
|Richardson
|GK
|Park Side Rollers
|Eric
|Richardson
|Def
|Park Side Rollers
|Jaymor
|Williams
|Fwd
|Camdonia Chelsea
|Glenrick
|Hazell
|Mid
|Bequia United
|Janusz
|Bunyan
|Mid
|Bequia United
|David
|Butler
|GK
|Blossom/ Toni
|Ethan
|Davis
|GK
|Beau
|Hoyte
|Fwd
|Owia United
|Daemar
|Michael
|Fwd
|NL Predators
|Damarion
|Peterson
|Def
|Reon
|Cunningham
|Mid
|Blossom/ Toni
|Janalson
|Charles
|Mid
|Ovan
|Compton
|Def
|Bequia United
|Shaquan
|Hooper
|Def
|Jebelles
|Thomas
|Lewis
|GK
|NL Predators
The last edition of the Concacaf Boys’ U15 Championship took place in 2019 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Unfortunately, the 2021 edition of the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Now, in 2023, the tournament resumes with renewed enthusiasm and anticipation.