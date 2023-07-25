Download Our App
SVGFF announces squad for Concacaf U15 Championships in DR

Press Release

The SVGFF is excited to announce the participation of the national U15 Boys’ team in the upcoming Concacaf U15 Championships, where they will compete in Group J against the US Virgin Islands (USVI), and French Guiana. The matches will be the Dominican Republic

The schedule has been confirmed, with our team set to play against USVI on August 8th and French Guiana on August 9th, both matches kicking off at 4 PM.

The young athletes have been honing their skills and refining their strategies through dedicated training sessions, ensuring they are prepared to showcase their talent and exhibit exceptional teamwork throughout the tournament. This Batch of U15 Players comprises of the core players who came second place in the 2022 CFU U14 Boys Challenge Series.

The provisional squad goes as follows:

Barack Barbour Fwd Park Side Rollers
Juari Chance Def Jebelles
Zibeon Cunningham Mid System 3
Delanzo Dickson Mid Hill View
Romel Dickson Mid Blossom/ Toni
Ozario Doyle Mid Largo Height
Qumani Forbes Def SV United
Dinesh Grant GK Blossom/ Toni
Cody Lavia Fwd Owia United
Tyler Lewis Fwd Blossom/ Toni
Alexis Malcolm Def Bequia United
Jordan McKenzie Fwd Jebelles
Ceyon Nash Def Jebelles
Joenaldo Payne Def Avenues United
Amar Richardson GK Park Side Rollers
Eric Richardson Def Park Side Rollers
Jaymor Williams Fwd Camdonia Chelsea
Glenrick Hazell Mid Bequia United
Janusz Bunyan Mid Bequia United
David Butler GK Blossom/ Toni
Ethan Davis GK
Beau Hoyte Fwd Owia United
Daemar Michael Fwd NL Predators
Damarion Peterson Def
Reon Cunningham Mid Blossom/ Toni
Janalson Charles Mid
Ovan Compton Def Bequia United
Shaquan Hooper Def Jebelles
Thomas Lewis GK NL Predators

The last edition of the Concacaf Boys’ U15 Championship took place in 2019 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Unfortunately, the 2021 edition of the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Now, in 2023, the tournament resumes with renewed enthusiasm and anticipation.

