SVGFF announces squad for Concacaf U15 Championships in DR

The SVGFF is excited to announce the participation of the national U15 Boys’ team in the upcoming Concacaf U15 Championships, where they will compete in Group J against the US Virgin Islands (USVI), and French Guiana. The matches will be the Dominican Republic

The schedule has been confirmed, with our team set to play against USVI on August 8th and French Guiana on August 9th, both matches kicking off at 4 PM.

The young athletes have been honing their skills and refining their strategies through dedicated training sessions, ensuring they are prepared to showcase their talent and exhibit exceptional teamwork throughout the tournament. This Batch of U15 Players comprises of the core players who came second place in the 2022 CFU U14 Boys Challenge Series.

The provisional squad goes as follows:

Barack Barbour Fwd Park Side Rollers Juari Chance Def Jebelles Zibeon Cunningham Mid System 3 Delanzo Dickson Mid Hill View Romel Dickson Mid Blossom/ Toni Ozario Doyle Mid Largo Height Qumani Forbes Def SV United Dinesh Grant GK Blossom/ Toni Cody Lavia Fwd Owia United Tyler Lewis Fwd Blossom/ Toni Alexis Malcolm Def Bequia United Jordan McKenzie Fwd Jebelles Ceyon Nash Def Jebelles Joenaldo Payne Def Avenues United Amar Richardson GK Park Side Rollers Eric Richardson Def Park Side Rollers Jaymor Williams Fwd Camdonia Chelsea Glenrick Hazell Mid Bequia United Janusz Bunyan Mid Bequia United David Butler GK Blossom/ Toni Ethan Davis GK Beau Hoyte Fwd Owia United Daemar Michael Fwd NL Predators Damarion Peterson Def

Reon Cunningham Mid Blossom/ Toni Janalson Charles Mid Ovan Compton Def Bequia United Shaquan Hooper Def Jebelles Thomas Lewis GK NL Predators

The last edition of the Concacaf Boys’ U15 Championship took place in 2019 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Unfortunately, the 2021 edition of the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Now, in 2023, the tournament resumes with renewed enthusiasm and anticipation.