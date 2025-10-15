SVGFF appoints Hendrickson head coach of national teams

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is pleased to announce the official appointment of Mr. Ezra Hendrickson as Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team and the U20 Boys National Team, effective retroactively from August 1st, 2025.

Mr. Hendrickson brings a wealth of international coaching experience and a deep-rooted passion for football development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His appointment marks a pivotal step in SVGFF’s long-term strategic goals.

Under the terms of the agreement, which spans 18 months and is subject to review at the next evaluation period, Coach Hendrickson will lead the national program with a dual mandate:

Achieving promotion to Group A of the Concacaf Nations League and qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup , and

, and Building a competitive, sustainable national squad targeting qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“Coach Hendrickson’s vision and commitment to the growth of football in SVG align perfectly with the Federation’s mission,” said Peter Edward, General Secretary of the SVGFF. “We are confident that under his leadership, our national teams will reach new levels of performance and professionalism.”

The SVGFF calls on all stakeholders and the wider football community to lend their full support as this new chapter begins.