SVGFF boosts security after referees pull the plug on services

SVGFF REAFFIRMS ZERO TOLERANCE FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST REFEREES

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) strongly condemns any act of violence or abuse directed towards referees, match officials, or any other stakeholders involved in the sport. As the governing body for football in SVG, we emphasize our unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards such actions.

The SVGFF fully supports the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Referees Association (SVGRA) and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all match officials, players, and spectators. Football thrives on respect, discipline, and fair play, and any attempt to intimidate or harm referees will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

To enhance security measures at all sanctioned matches, the SVGFF will continue to implement and enforce strict security protocols, ensuring that referees and officials can perform their duties in a safe and professional environment. Security personnel will be stationed at all venues, and any breaches of conduct will be met with firm disciplinary action by the federation’s regulations.

We call on all clubs, players, and supporters to uphold the values of respect and sportsmanship, ensuring that football remains a safe and enjoyable experience for all. The SVGFF remains steadfast in its mission to protect and support its referees and will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to prevent future incidents.

We stand united with the SVG Referees Association and urge all football-loving Vincentians to do the same.