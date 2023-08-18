SVGFF Female Football Festival ends after thrilling weekend

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF), in collaboration with the West Rouge Canadian Soccer Team, is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of an exciting Female Football Weekend, held from August 11th to August 13th. The weekend showcased two exhilarating friendlies and a captivating Female Football Festival.

The action-packed weekend commenced on Friday, August 11th with a thrilling match at the Richmond Hill Playing Field, where the U14/U17 Girls combined team faced off against the West Rouge Canadian Team. Our girls secured a victory with a score of 1-0, demonstrating the remarkable talent and determination of the young players.

Saturday, August 12th witnessed a remarkable interaction at the Brighton Technical Centre, as the West Rouge Soccer Team engaged with the U14/U17 and Senior Women’s Female Team during the Female Football Festival. This enlightening session facilitated the exchange of expertise and discussions on the integration of football into everyday life. The West Rouge Soccer Team, composed of players with diverse skill sets ranging from physiotherapy to marketing and social work, provided invaluable insights. The session not only enriched the players’ understanding of the game but also fostered valuable networking opportunities.

The weekend’s culmination took place on Sunday, August 13th at the Chilli Playing Field in Georgetown, with the second friendly match. The Senior Women’s Team emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 against the West Rouge Soccer Team. This triumph underscores the dedication and progress of the national team, particularly in comparison to their encounters with the West Rouge Team in 2019.

During their inaugural visit in 2019, the West Rouge Team faced the Senior Women’s Team twice, securing victories in both matches. Acknowledging the evident improvement and tactical growth of the local players, the West Rouge Team emphasized the positive trajectory of women’s football in the country.

Additionally, negotiations are underway to potentially include a player from the West Rouge Team in the SVG Senior Women’s National Team. This player, of Vincentian descent, presents an exciting opportunity to strengthen the team’s roster and further collaboration between the two nations.

The SVGFF extends heartfelt gratitude to Mark Liverpool, the Head Coach, and the entire West Rouge Delegation for their unwavering collaboration and support. This partnership resonates with SVGFF’s commitment to advancing female football in the nation.

The SVGFF expresses appreciation to the Breakaway Masters and North East Football League for facilitating both friendlies in their respective districts.