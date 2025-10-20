Camdonia Chelsea and North Leeward Predators Shine Bright at SVGFF National Club Championships Awards Night

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) hosted a night of celebration, pride and reflection at the National Club Championships 2024/25 Awards Ceremony, held on Saturday evening at Victoria Park. The event recognised the outstanding performances, discipline and growth across all divisions of Vincentian football from youth to senior levels, marking the close of another successful domestic season.

A Night of Inspiration and Recognition

Delivering the feature address was Mr. Akin John, attorney-at-law and manager of Hope International Football Club. Mr. John, a former national athlete and long-time supporter of local sports development, shared powerful insights on the values of discipline, leadership and community that sport instills.

He encouraged players to “see football not only as a game but as a platform for building character and opportunities”, commending the SVGFF for its continued commitment to developing the sport at every level. His words resonated deeply with the audience of players, coaches, officials, and football supporters.

Individual Excellence Rewarded

In the Female Tier One Division, Camdonia Chelsea continued their dominance as Marsha Marshall took home Best Goalkeeper, Kelesha Bowens won Best Defender, Leonna Barrow claimed Best Midfielder and Azumi Quow of System 3 earned Best Forward. Bowens capped off her season by also winning Senior Female Footballer of the Year.

In Female Tier Two, Layou FC swept three of the four awards with Zyla Drayton winning Best Goalkeeper, Zita Vincent winning Best Defender and Nya Miller winning Best Midfielder. Katonique Smart of Glenside Ball Blazers secured Best Forward.

Emerging Youth Talent

Youth football was strongly represented, reflecting the Federation’s ongoing investment in development programmes.

In the Under-15 Division, Best Goalkeeper went to Lenon Jr Gabriel of System 3 FC, Best Defender to Chayse Edwards of Jebelle FC, Best Midfielder to Kafayne Clasp of System 3 FC and Best Forward to Samuel Mapp of Layou FC.

In the Under-17 Division, Emran Gill of Camdonia Chelsea was named Best Goalkeeper, Shaquan Hooper of Jebelle FC took Best Defender, Zibeon Cunningham of System 3 FC earned Best Midfielder and Jaymar Williams of Camdonia Chelsea secured Best Forward. Gill was also named Junior Male Footballer of the Year, while Azumi Quow of System 3 FC took Junior Female Footballer of the Year.

Senior Male Divisions

In the Tier One Male Division, Samir Bristol of North Leeward Predators won Best Goalkeeper, Najima Burgin of Jebelle FC earned Best Defender, Diel Davis of North Leeward Predators took Best Midfielder and Jaymarie Jack of BESCO Pastures was Best Forward.

Diel Spring of North Leeward Predators was crowned Senior Male Footballer of the Year, closing a remarkable season of consistency and leadership.

In Tier Two, System 3 FC captured several top spots including Garwin Davis as Best Goalkeeper, Kiven Francis as Best Midfielder and Azinho Solomon as Best Forward, with Camal Bess of Bequia United named Best Defender.

Referee and Coaching Excellence

The Federation also acknowledged outstanding contributions from officials and coaches.

Moeth Gaymes was named Referee of the Year, Rohan Johnson earned Best New Referee and Toshika Browne received Best Female Referee.

Coaching accolades went to John Williams of North Leeward Predators as Best Male Division Coach and Keith Ollivierre of Camdonia Chelsea as Best Female Division Coach, both applauded for their commitment to nurturing local talent and raising the technical standard of the game.

A Celebration of Growth and Unity

SVGFF Marketing and PR Officer Ms. Candy Fraser expressed gratitude to all clubs, coaches and supporters for their dedication throughout the season, noting that “football continues to be a unifying force that brings communities together while inspiring our youth to dream bigger”.

The evening ended on a high note, celebrating not just individual and team success, but the growing strength and professionalism of Vincentian football.