SVGFF opens fitness centre at Brighton

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) has officially opened its new Fitness Centre and commissioned the floodlights at the Brighton Technical Centre, marking a major milestone in the country’s football and sports infrastructure development.

The facilities were unveiled during a ceremony on Sunday, July 26, under the theme “Building Stronger Players, Stronger Communities, A Brighter Future for Football.” The project was funded through the FIFA Foundation and the FIFA Forward Programme as part of FIFA’s support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ reconstruction following the 2021 eruption of La Soufrière Volcano.

SVGFF General Secretary Peter Edward described the occasion as a significant step forward for football in the country, saying the new facilities demonstrate the Federation’s commitment to developing players, strengthening community partnerships and expanding opportunities for the sport. He noted that the project reflects the Federation’s vision of building stronger players, stronger communities and a brighter future for football.

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid, expressed sincere appreciation to FIFA for its continued support of football development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Minister also commended SVGFF President Otashie Spring and his executive team for successfully delivering a project that will have lasting benefits for athletes and the wider sporting community.

Minister Cupid emphasised that quality sports infrastructure is essential to athletic development, noting that the installation of floodlights will allow extended training hours while the new fitness centre will improve player conditioning, rehabilitation, and overall well-being. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving sporting facilities to maximise the potential of the nation’s athletes.

Speaking on behalf of FIFA, Malaika Church, Member Association Development Manager for the Americas, said the completion of the gym and multi-purpose facility marks the realisation of a long-standing vision despite the emerging challenges after the 2021 volcanic eruption. She praised the resilience, determination, and collaboration of everyone involved in bringing the project to completion.

Melisa Cuzzani, Senior Project Manager for FIFA Foundation Administration, reflected on the devastating impact of the April 9, 2021 eruption of La Soufrière, which caused an estimated US$235 million in damage and displaced more than 22,000 people. She explained that the Brighton Technical Centre was among the facilities affected and that the FIFA Foundation provided a US$400,000 grant to support rehabilitation works, including infrastructure improvements and the installation of gym equipment.

Cuzzani noted that the project was implemented in partnership with local stakeholders and was designed not only to restore sporting facilities but also to strengthen community resilience. She emphasized the FIFA Foundation’s belief in the transformative power of sport to rebuild communities and create lasting social impact through accessible, high-quality facilities.

In his address, SVGFF President Otashie Spring highlighted the significance of the investment, noting the Fitness Centre and Brighton Field Lighting Project were the results of an EC$1.5 million investment. He acknowledged the former SVGFF administration’s contribution in initiating the project and expressed gratitude to FIFA for its critical support following the volcanic eruption.

President Spring said the facilities will transform football development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by enhancing player fitness, conditioning, rehabilitation, and performance while allowing teams to train beyond daylight hours. He added that the investment will strengthen the Federation’s capacity to prepare athletes for competition and create greater opportunities for football development at every level.

The completion of the SVGFF Fitness Centre and the commissioning of the Brighton Technical Centre floodlights mark another important step in strengthening sports infrastructure and expanding opportunities for football across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ensuring lasting benefits for athletes, communities, and future generations.