The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is shocked and deeply saddened by the events of Wednesday 19th July, 2023 which claimed the lives of five (5) of our young men including Mr. Lamont Hector, a member of our technical staff and coach of Avenues United FC.

Lamont was a part of the U15 Boys coaching team preparing to compete in the Concacaf U15 Championships in August and had recently attained the Concacaf C License certification.

Lamont, had a love and passion for the sport and made his contribution toward the development of the game. The executive, staff and all of the SVGFF extends condolences to his family, friends, teammates at Avenues United FC at this most difficult time.

We also take this opportunity to express our abhorrence to all acts of violence in our society.