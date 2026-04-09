SVGFF Unveils Ambitious Revival of Women’s Football

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) hosted a press conference this morning to drum up national support ahead of the highly anticipated international fixture between the home team, Lady Heat, and the US Virgin Islands (USVI). The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Arnesville Stadium, with admission completely free of charge to the public.

The upcoming game marks a pivotal moment for women’s football in the country, which is currently undergoing a massive rebuilding phase. Following the home game against USVI, the Lady Heat will travel for another leg against St. Lucia at the Darren Sammy Stadium on April 18.

The Lady Heat head into these matches looking to bounce back from tough defeats against powerhouse teams Mexico and Puerto Rico. SVGFF President Otashi Spring defended the team’s recent performances, emphasizing that the women are competing after a nearly three-year period where female football was largely non-existent in the country. Spring noted that while Mexico and Puerto Rico boast mature, professional programs, matches against USVI and St. Lucia present an opportunity to face teams at a more comparable stage of development, promising a highly competitive and much-improved showing.

Coach Jason Waldron and Team Captain Chelsea Cordis echoed this optimism. “Despite the tough results from the first two games, the team is in high spirits,” stated Cordis. She emphasized that the team has reviewed their previous games to pinpoint areas for improvement, and the coaching staff has been instrumental in cultivating a positive mindset. Coach Waldron highlighted that many of the ladies are playing at this level for the first time, and the coaching staff is using the previous matches as vital experience to propel them forward into this upcoming fixture.

Beyond the upcoming fixtures, President Spring outlined an aggressive and comprehensive strategic plan for the future of female football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The federation aims to secure a football development consultant to implement this vision.

The SVGFF is in the process of securing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education to resurrect primary and secondary school female football programs. At the national level, the federation is heavily investing in its youth squads:

U15 Girls: Preparations are underway for the CONCACAF championship in July.

U20 Women: The team will begin preparations for their early 2027 championship, utilizing upcoming friendly matches against a visiting Canadian team.

U17 Squad: Preparations for the World Cup qualifiers will begin later this year.

Domestically, the senior women’s premiership competition recently kicked off, with Tier 2 scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, alongside planned U13 and U15 club championships. Spring expressed profound pride in the federation’s commitment, noting that their appetite for women’s football development is a standout trait that separates SVG from other neighboring associations. The federation is also committed to keeping female coaches and personnel active within their development ecosystem, aligning with FIFA’s trade policies to ensure women have a strong voice in the sport.

The SVGFF and team representatives made passionate pleas for the public to rally behind the Lady Heat. “Admission is free of charge and so there should not be much of an excuse in coming out in supporting the ladies, coming out supporting your country,” urged President Spring.

Fans are encouraged to bring family, friends, and school children to the Arnesville Stadium on April 14th, where food and drinks will be available. As the Lady Heat takes the pitch against the US Virgin Islands, the presence of the home crowd will be a vital way to show the players that the nation stands firmly behind them and the evolution of women’s football.