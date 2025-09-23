SVGGS to host its annual CSME Youth Summit

The Business Department of the St. Vincent Grammar School will again be partnering with several stakeholders to host its annual CSME Youth Summit, under the theme: “The Digital Caribbean: Innovating Without Borders”.

The summit is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 29th October, 2025 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, in the conference room of the National Insurance Services.

The objectives of this year’s summit are:

To expose young people to opportunities within the digital economy.

To deepen understanding of artificial intelligence (AI), digital entrepreneurship, and technology-driven careers.

To encourage innovative, youth-led solutions that incorporate technology to strengthen CSME integration.

The summit will engage fourth and fifth form students from across the country in exploring the opportunities and challenges of the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI).